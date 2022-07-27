StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

