StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

