Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($140.82) price target on Stratec in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Stratec in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Stratec Price Performance

Stratec stock opened at €84.60 ($86.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. Stratec has a 12-month low of €85.10 ($86.84) and a 12-month high of €147.40 ($150.41). The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

