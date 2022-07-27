Sumitomo Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sumitomo in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sumitomo’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY opened at $13.57 on Monday. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.
