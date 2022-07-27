SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $500.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $557.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.34.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $364.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.