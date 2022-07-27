SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $900.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.34.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 6.7 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $364.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.77.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

