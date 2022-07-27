SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $430.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.34.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $364.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

