Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 471 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £226.08 ($272.39).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 309 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.41 ($182.42).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

Shares of LON CAU opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £68.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,650.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.42. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42.10 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.72).

Centaur Media Dividend Announcement

About Centaur Media

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

