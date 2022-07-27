Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.37

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.37 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 88.50 ($1.07). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 95,998 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.37. The company has a market cap of £237.79 million and a P/E ratio of 357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.28.

Insider Activity

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Simon Scott bought 20,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($21,445.78).

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

Featured Articles

