T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 178,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.80.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

