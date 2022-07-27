Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Oliver Charles Cooke Purchases 100,000 Shares

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,843.37).

Tavistock Investments Stock Performance

LON TAVI opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.44 million and a PE ratio of 162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.13. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.44 ($0.13).

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

Featured Articles

