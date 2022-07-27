TC Energy Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
TRP stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
