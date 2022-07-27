TC Energy (TRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TRP opened at C$70.72 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$69.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.03.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,142.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,113.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

