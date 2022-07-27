Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

TSCO opened at $183.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

