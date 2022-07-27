Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) versus Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies -3.93% 0.69% 0.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Duck Creek Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.87 million 3.04 -$4.94 million N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 6.92 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -169.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenet Fintech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duck Creek Technologies.

71.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenet Fintech Group and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Duck Creek Technologies 0 5 5 0 2.50

Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.35%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Volatility and Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Tenet Fintech Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group



Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Duck Creek Technologies



Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

