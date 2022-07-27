Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $99.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 199.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $666,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

