Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $88.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.
NYSE THC opened at $63.17 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
