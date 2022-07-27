Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $88.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $63.17 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

