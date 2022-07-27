Textron (TXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

