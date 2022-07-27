TFI International (TFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of C$2.20 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

