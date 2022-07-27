The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Trimmed by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.1 %

BK opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.