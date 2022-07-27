The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Clorox by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

