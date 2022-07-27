The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $171,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

