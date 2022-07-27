The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $29,452,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,340,000 after buying an additional 2,008,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 1,317,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

