The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

