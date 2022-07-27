The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

PG stock opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

