The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

