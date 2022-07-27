Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMO stock opened at $573.27 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.40. The stock has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 30,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

