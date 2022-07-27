Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.16. Tidewater shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 829 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Tidewater Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $849.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti bought 34,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,383,753.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

