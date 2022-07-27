TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 843,781 shares trading hands.

TomCo Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

