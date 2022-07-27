Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.20 price objective for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Insider Transactions at Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,781,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582,160 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

