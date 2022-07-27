TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 3494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,811 shares of company stock worth $4,360,095. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransMedics Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,953,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.