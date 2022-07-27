TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,095 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

