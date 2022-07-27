Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,519 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $6,940,000. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 69,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.