Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $20.30 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

