Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $67.45

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.45, but opened at $65.22. Trupanion shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 826 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $1,403,074. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after acquiring an additional 368,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,009 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

