Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $110.00. The company traded as low as $79.52 and last traded at $79.60. Approximately 119,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,875,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

