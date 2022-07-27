Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 521,208 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 6.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $106,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.