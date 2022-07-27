UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJF opened at $85.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88. UCB has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

