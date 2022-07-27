Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

