Upstart Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Upstart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPST. Stephens lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Upstart stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

