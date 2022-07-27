US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPD. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

