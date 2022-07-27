USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
USCB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
About USCB Financial
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
