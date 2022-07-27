USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on USCB Financial to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.