UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.86. UserTesting shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USER. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.
UserTesting Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.