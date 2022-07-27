UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.86. UserTesting shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USER. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

