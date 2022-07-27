V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of V.F. worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $62,426,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after acquiring an additional 446,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

