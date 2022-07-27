Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $198.52.

