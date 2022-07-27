Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,382,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

