Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

