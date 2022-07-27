Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.