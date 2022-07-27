Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.09, but opened at $28.35. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 18,405 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNS. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems Stock Down 7.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

