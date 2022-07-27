Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 524 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.90.

CRWD stock opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $183.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

